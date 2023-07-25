Smoke testing of Copperas Cove’s sewers began Monday and is expected to last until September.
The testing is in conjunction with the city’s physical survey of its sanitary sewer system. The study is being performed by the engineering firm RJN Group, Inc. of Austin, the city said in a news release Monday.
Smoke testing helps to locate obstructions and defects in the sewer system, the city said.
“During the testing, smoke will exit through vent pipes on the roofs of homes and through sewer line breaks,” the city said. “The smoke is non-toxic, low odor, creates no fire hazard, leaves no residue, dissipates quickly, and is harmless.”
