sewer smoke

Copperas Cove residents may see smoke billowing from sewers as in this screen image. Residents need not be alarmed, however.

 Screen Image

Smoke testing of Copperas Cove’s sewers began Monday and is expected to last until September.

The testing is in conjunction with the city’s physical survey of its sanitary sewer system. The study is being performed by the engineering firm RJN Group, Inc. of Austin, the city said in a news release Monday.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.