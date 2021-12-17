COPPERAS COVE — Students at House Creek Elementary School were surprised Friday by dozens of 1st Cavalry Division troopers from Fort Hood and members of the Texas State Guard bearing gifts as the school prepared for the holiday break with a Christmas party.
The youngsters were excited as they lined up early to pick out a stuffed animal provided by the Guard. There was one plush toy for each student at the school that contains grades kindergarten through fifth.
Not only that, dozens of troopers from the school’s adopted unit at Fort Hood — the 1st Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery, 1st Brigade Armored Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division — brought, wrapped and handed out gifts to 10 needy students identified by the local Communities in Schools program, then went classroom to classroom passing out candy and visiting with the kids.
Lt. Col. Charles “Skip” Turner, battalion commander, said he is especially proud of his soldiers who dug into their own pockets after hearing some House Creek kids might not be having the best Christmas.
“We enjoy supporting our partner school, and it’s also good to support the community that supports us,” Turner said. “I have two children (and) they’re a little older now but it’s always good to come out and see the kids and the smiles on their faces. It gives us kind of a break from what we do day-in and day-out to come and hang out with them.”
First grader Emma Mendez said as she hugged her new stuffed friend that she knew the soldiers were coming Friday but getting gifts from them was a nice surprise.
“The teacher said that we were having guests,” Emma said. “When I saw all the soldiers, I was thinking they were going to give us presents.
“I like the soldiers. They are protecting our world and keeping us safe.”
