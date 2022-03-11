Beginning March 28, the city of Copperas Cove will begin offering an expanded recycling service. The city will begin retrieving recycling on a bi-weekly basis, instead of twice a month as it has been.
The change will decrease the amount of time between retrievals for months that have five weeks, the city announced in a news release Thursday.
“We are excited to be able to increase our level of service provided to our valued customers,” the city’s release read.
The new collection schedule will be posted on the city website and printed color area maps are available free to the public at Solid Waste, 2605 S. Farm-to-Market 116 and Utility Administration, 305 S. Main St.
