The City of Copperas Cove Solid Waste Department has extended normal operating hours.
The waste department will be open on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon, according to a news release from the city. The transfer station, located at 2605 South FM 116, has extended the hours to assist customers unable to dump during traditional weekday hours.
All standard rates and regulations will remain in effect during this single day event, according to the release.
For additional information, please call the solid waste department at 254-547-4242.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.