Copperas Cove Fire Chief Michael Neujahr is set to leave the fire department with a “highly trained and capable staff” as he and his family seek new opportunities.
Neujahr recently tendered his resignation to the city and will depart the position Sept. 23.
“My family and I prayed hard on this decision for a while before informing the city of my resignation,” he said in a statement to the Herald Tuesday. “We have simply decided to move on and explore other opportunities.”
During his time in Copperas Cove — just over eight years — Neujahr said he oversaw what he called “great changes and tremendous progress” in the Copperas Cove Fire Department.
“I believe the department is standing on solid footing that will allow them to keep growing,” Neujahr said in his statement.
Some of the upcoming changes in the department include a remodel of Fire Station No. 3 and a planned construction of a new Fire Station No. 4.
Neujahr stated he is excited to come back to Copperas Cove for the grand opening of both stations after the work has been done.
Neujahr thanked all the firefighters in the department.
“I want to thank my Officers and Firefighters, Deputy Chief Gary Young, Fire Marshal (Ret.) Mike Fleming, City Staff, fellow Directors, our Medical Director Dr. Taylor Ratcliff, and all of the people in my life that supported me that made the job much easier than it would have been without you,” he said in a statement. “I also could not have done it without the strong support of the community.”
Neujahr’s career in the fire service spans 23 years, beginning in the Killeen Fire Department.
“I’ve had the opportunity to do a lot of things in my service. Such as, being a Firefighter/Paramedic, Arson Investigator, Paramedic with the Killeen Police Department SWAT Team (love you brothers),” Neujahr said.
Throughout his career, Neujahr said he has attended some of the best fire service and leadership training, obtained numerous and prestigious credentials and learned from some of the “greatest leaders” in the fire service across the country and in the state of Texas.
As he departs his position, Neujahr said he wishes the best for his crews (past and present), city staff and the community.
City Manager Ryan Haverlah and the Human Resources Department have begun the process of naming an interim fire chief and posting the vacancy notice, the city announced Monday. The city has not yet announced the interim chief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.