A house fire displaced two Copperas Cove residents Thursday afternoon.
Copperas Cove Fire Department Deputy Chief Gary Young confirmed firefighters responded to 2410 Mountain Ave. at 2:05 p.m. Thursday in reference to a burning residence.
Young told the Herald the house was on fire, along with the “entire backyard with two storage buildings.”
“First arriving units found heavy fire on the rear of home and back yard,” Young said. “Investigation in progress.”
The deputy fire chief said the residential blaze was under control by early Thursday afternoon.
No one was injured in Thursday’s fire, he said.
