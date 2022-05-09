A well-known Copperas Cove funeral home owner and former Gatesville city councilman died in a boat-loading accident along Belton Lake over the weekend.
Local businessman Ronnie Viss died from injuries while attempting to load a boat from the water at Temple Lake Park on Saturday. The incident occurred around 7:36 p.m. on a boat ramp at the park.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, which is investigating the incident, confirmed Viss as the man who died in the incident. A representative from Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove, the family business for which he is known in the local area, also confirmed the death and said the family is asking for privacy at this time.
“On the evening of Saturday, May 7, Texas Game Wardens responded to a boating-related incident at Temple Lake Park on Lake Belton,” according to a statement from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. “Kempner resident Ronald Viss was struck by the bow of the boat in the incident and was declared deceased at the scene. No further information is available at this time.”
According to information on the funeral home’s website, Viss was the funeral director and owner of the business, once named Scott’s Funeral Home. Ronnie Viss began working at Scott’s in 2003 after graduating from the Dallas Institute of Funeral Service in 1999. Viss became the co-owner of Scott’s Funeral Home in Copperas Cove in 2012. In January 2020, Viss became the sole owner of Scott’s in Copperas Cove, and changed the name to Viss Family Funeral Home.
As a city councilman in Gatesville for eight years, Viss served as mayor pro-tem most of his term, according to the funeral home’s website. He was the past president and the current president-elect of the morning Exchange Club in Copperas Cove. He was an advisory board member for the Boys and Girls Club for six years and has served in several capacities at the First Baptist Church of Gatesville.
Crews from Temple Fire and Rescue and officers with the Temple Police Department responded to the scene, according to Santos Soto, a spokesperson for Temple Fire and Rescue, the Temple Daily Telegram reported. A justice of the peace was called to the scene following the accident.
