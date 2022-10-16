The smell of campfire and the sound of clanging steel filled the air Saturday as residents and volunteers celebrated the area’s history at the Ogletree Gap Heritage Festival in Copperas Cove.
After almost fading into the annals of history, the festival has returned after about a decade.
“We are happy to be bringing this festival back,” said Joyce Hauk, president of the Copperas Cove Heritage Society. “It’s been gone for about 10 years.”
Those who attended were taken back in time when the Ogletree family ran the stagecoach stop and post office out of the same small, historic building which still stands at Ogltree Gap Park. The area was a main stop for travelers between Lampasas and Killeen when paved roads and GPS weren’t even a thought.
Volunteers filled the park space Saturday wearing period specific attire, some playing the parts of workers, and Mr. and Mrs. Ogletree.
“These are our living quarters,” said a young Mrs. Ogltree played by volunteer Emma Gill, who welcomed visitors inside the park’s historic building as she hand-sewed a garment. “The post office is next door.”
In the post office, visitors could get as many free carriage ride tickets as they could. About 100 people could be seen visiting various arts and crafts displays, volunteer demonstrations about looms and steel making, fire making and more Saturday morning.
The event and its main attractions were completely free of charge.
“We want to keep it free for families because it’s celebrating Cove’s history,” Hauk said.
She said Cove’s historical society mission is to preserve history through education, especially for the area’s younger generations.
“A lot of our kids don’t know what it was like back in the day,” Hauk said.
