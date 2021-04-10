COPPERAS COVE —The Excel Club of Copperas Cove High School hosted a car, truck and motorcycle show in support of child abuse prevention, at the Cove Terrace Shopping Center in Copperas Cove on Saturday.
The show is in acknowledgement of April as the National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and all proceeds raised from the registration fees will support local child abuse prevention efforts.
Charles Lyons, the advisor of the Copperas Cove High School Excel Club, said the show was the selected format for the fundraiser because of his passion for cars and people’s pandemic fatigue.
“We are at a stage where it seems like people are trying to get back to normal life,” Lyons said. “One of the ways of doing that is to do some events where people can start interacting together and the best way is to do it outdoors.”
Lyons said each participant paid a $15 registration fee and additional donations from other organizations helped to make the event possible.
“We had sponsors who donated trophies so that was another expense that we didn’t have to accrue,” Lyons said.
At least 27 trophies were awarded at the end of the show for categories like best car, truck, or motorcycle in show, best muscle car, best import and oldest in show.
Ray Abilez, a U.S. Army, and civil service retiree, displayed his 1965 Chevrolet pickup truck during the show. He spent at least seven years restoring the vehicle to its current condition. This event was his first car show of the year and recognized the importance of the cause the event supports.
“This is a good charity that is being sponsored and for a good cause,” Abilez said. “Just about all of the car shows are for some charity and usually that’s what I look for.”
At least 60 cars, trucks, and motorcycles were registered for the event, raising more than $1,000 for the local child abuse prevention organizations.
