A student had a “prohibited weapon” inside his or her vehicle during school at Copperas Cove High School on Friday, officials said.
Wendy Sledd, the spokeswoman for Copperas Cove Independent School District, released a statement that she said was sent to all staff and parents on the day of the incident.
“Today, we had a student self-report having a prohibited weapon in his/her vehicle. CCHS and CCPD are conducting an ongoing investigation into this matter. The prohibited weapon never left the student’s vehicle and at no time were students or staff in any danger. The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority. Thank you for trusting CCHS with the education of your children,” the statement said.
Officials did not say what kind of weapon it was.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.