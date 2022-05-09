COPPERAS COVE — A group of a dozen cadets with the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps at Copperas Cove High School filled their backpacks and took to the streets in an effort to raise awareness about soldier suicide on Friday afternoon.
Retired Chief Warrant Officer 3 Enrique Herrera, the senior instructor of the Bulldog Battalion, said the idea for the march came about from a high school teacher, whose husband is doing a 50-mile challenge for the month of May organized by the United Services Automobile Association — or USAA.
“We had a teacher here at the school who wrote me an email asking me if we would like to have some cadets open up their own 50-mile challenge and walk with them,” Herrera said Friday. “So I said, ‘Yeah, that would be a pretty good idea.’”
According to the United Service Organization — or USO — in September 2021, a total of 30,177 active-duty members and veterans who had served since 9/11 had died by suicide, a drastically higher number than 7,057 in the 20 years prior to 9/11.
The teacher who reached out to Herrera was algebra teacher Mary Beth Chaparro, the wife of Sgt. 1st Class Chris Chaparro.
“I figured that the students wouldn’t be doing 50, but it would be nice to be able to do a few miles with them,” she said.
The Chaparros led the group on the approximately 3-mile march as they set out from the high school.
