COPPERAS COVE — Several hallways in the Copperas Cove High School were decked out in vibrant colors with posters and poster boards giving details about different countries around the world. At the request of students, the school celebrated the many cultures across the globe during the Thursday night event.
“The kids really wanted to do something because off all the negativity in the world,” said Lisa Yates, one of the school’s Spanish teachers. “I said, ‘Well, it starts with us. We are the world.’”
Copperas Cove High foreign language students have adopted a motto this year: “Celebrate humanity through languages,” Yates explained.
Students celebrated cultures from all seven continents. Victoria Ventura presented about islands in the Caribbean. Doing so was a natural choice for the senior, who hails from the U.S. Virgin Island of St. Thomas.
Ventura said studying different cultures is important to understand what makes each individual unique.
“I think it’s easy to get caught up in our own thing, and we see the world from our point of view,” she said, adding that studying other cultures gives people a different mindset.
Some of the students offered a taste of food items from the countries they were highlighting, while dance groups entertained several in the cafeteria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.