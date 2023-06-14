COPPERAS COVE — Despite having hired a new band director in April, Copperas Cove ISD hired a different new band director Tuesday during the school board’s monthly meeting.
Confirmed by the district’s board of trustees unanimously, Copperas Cove ISD alum Lawrence Varela-Halbert will succeed Tony Chapa as the district’s director of bands and director of the Pride of Cove marching band.
Chapa retired after 28 years of education.
Varela-Halbert, a 2006 graduate of Copperas Cove High School, most recently held the position as director of bands at S.C. Lee Junior High School.
The district’s original selection for the top band position, James “Loy” Studer from S.H. Rider High School in Wichita Falls, experienced a family medical emergency that requires him to stay in Wichita Falls. CCISD Superintendent Joe Burns agreed to release him from the contract and immediately reopened the position.
Burns said during the meeting that 12 people applied for the position on the second go-round, and Varela-Halbert was one of three finalists for the position.
Varela-Halbert, present at the meeting, simply told Burns and the board “Thank you” for the opportunity to lead the high school band.
