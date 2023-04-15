COPPERAS COVE — With the purpose of raising awareness for autism being a condition of different ability rather than a disability, a few hundred people showed up to walk in support of those who have been diagnosed with the neurocognitive impairment.
Among the few hundred was an extended family of around two dozen, all dressed in the same shirt and all to support 12-year-old Antonio Gonzalez, a seventh-grader at S.C. Lee Junior High School, where the walk was held.
Antonio was diagnosed with autism at the young age of 2, according to his parents, Awilda and Guillermo.
“There was a lot of struggles — a lot of signs that were early on and noticed,” the mother said.
Some of those signs were he abruptly stopped talking and ceased eye contact and began losing attention to what was being said around him.
Something as simple as a walk to raise awareness is important for young Antonio and the family, Awilda said Saturday.
“It means a lot because we love the fact that our home school district honors this for them,” she said. “It makes Antonio very happy. Antonio is one (who) does not like to get up in the morning, but this morning was a whole different story.
“He’s been looking forward to it. I’m very excited. And as you can see, we have a whole family supporting us.”
The extended family included grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and significant others of the family members.
Antonio’s father said it also helps for people who are unaware of autism and its affects.
“We want people to also know what is autism because there’s a lot of people that don’t know,” Guillermo said through Awilda, who translated for him. “They also learn how to dream and help support these kids.”
His mother and father said Antonio is talented in math and good with numbers and has a deep desire to find out how large vehicles work, such as trains, locomotives, spacecraft and all things related to NASA.
All that in mind, his parents said the seventh-grader hopes to do something in engineering when he gets older.
This year is the seventh time the school district has held the Autism Awareness Walk. It happens in April to coincide with Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month, according to Angela Sharp, who is the district’s special education coordinator.
“Through the annual autism walk, Copperas Cove ISD and its community partners seek to foster that awareness and acceptance for all of our students and community members,” Sharp said.
Along the side of the field, different student organizations set up games and crafts for the participants to take part in while they were there. A lot of the activities had something to do with making something colorful.
“We’re just out here recognizing the importance of acceptance and inclusion for all, celebrating that it is our differences that make our world a brighter and more colorful place,” Sharp said.
