The Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove and the city of Copperas Cove are teaming up to host the 24th annual Feast of Sharing from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center.
As it was last year, this year’s event will be done in a drive-thru format at the civic center, 1206 W. Ave. B.
A total of 600 meals, consisting of a traditional turkey feast and all the trimmings, will be prepared and served. Meals will be limited to the number of people in a vehicle, with a maximum of four meals per vehicle, city officials said in a news release Wednesday.
Meals will be distributed on a first come-first served basis.
H-E-B and Bush’s Chicken will sponsor the event, the city said.
