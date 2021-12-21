Members of the Copperas Cove community will have an opportunity to continue to provide input as the city recently began the process of updating its zoning ordinance.
The city, the Development Services Department and Kendig Keast Collaborative are jointly hosting a community visioning session beginning at 7 p.m. on Jan. 6 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B.
There will be a special focus on what can be done for Business Highway 190 to revitalize what the city calls an “important economic development corridor.”
Bobby Lewis, the Development Services director for the city, said earlier this month that the city had hired Kendig Keast Collaborative of Sugar Land to be a consultant for the zoning ordinance revision process.
“The last time that the city updated its zoning code was in 2007,” Lewis said over the phone early in December. “The way we operate business (then) is not the same way we do it today, 14 years later.”
Lewis said the zoning ordinance update is in conjunction with the approved Comprehensive Plan from 2020 and zoning is the tool to implement the plan.
“It’s always prudent once you’ve adopted a new comprehensive plan to then brush up and dress up your zoning code,” Lewis said.
The zoning ordinance is the set of laws that regulate residential, commercial, industrial and public land uses along with the size, height and placement of buildings, landscaping, signs, parking, fencing and other ancillary development activities.
