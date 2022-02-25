Some Copperas Cove public schools will now have extended school hours thanks to too many weather days this year.
Students at Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy, all elementary schools and Crossroads High School in Copperas Cove will have modified schedules beginning Monday through the end of the school year. State law requires that all students attend for a minimum number of instructional minutes, the district stated in a news release.
Beginning Monday, there will be slight changes to the starting and ending times.
For Mae Stevens, the day will begin at 7:25 a.m., five minutes earlier than normal. The day will end at 3:02 p.m., which is two minutes later than normal. On early-out days, the day will end at 1:02 p.m.
For all elementary schools, the day will begin at 7:40 a.m., which is five minutes before the current time. It will end at 3:17 p.m., two minutes later. On early-out days, the day will end at 1:17 p.m.
At Crossroads High School, school will begin at 7:55 a.m., which is 15 minutes earlier than normal. It will end at 3:32 p.m. On early-out days, school will end at 1:32 p.m.
Copperas Cove ISD has canceled school for three days this year due to weather. It was able to make up one of the days on Monday, which normally would’ve been a day off for Presidents Day. These changes were necessary since the minutes were not already built into the schedules for the above campuses.
The schedule changes do not affect the Copperas Cove High School, the Copperas Cove Junior High School or S.C. Lee Junior High School as the sufficient number of minutes have been built into their schedules.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.