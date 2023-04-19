COPPERAS COVE — There will soon be a changing of the guard in the Pride of Cove band at Copperas Cove High School.
Current Director of Instrumental Music/Head Band Director for the Pride of Cove band Tony Chapa is retiring after the school year. The board of trustees Tuesday evening, approved the hire of James “Loy” Studer, a 26-year veteran of public education, who will be coming from S.H. Rider High School in Wichita Falls.
Studer has taught band and orchestra at Rider High for the past 17 years, he said in a statement announcing his soon departure.
During his time in Wichita Falls, Studer has overseen 13 different performing groups, according to CCISD.
In 2023, the Rider Varsity Orchestra was one of only two high school groups from around the world selected to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City in June as part of the Viennese Masters Invitational, according to Copperas Cove ISD.
According to the Carnegie Hall website, the Rider orchestra will be joined by the California State University at Fullerton symphony orchestra, the New Brunswick youth orchestra and the Youth Symphony of Kansas City.
Studer is expected to begin his tenure at Copperas Cove ISD upon completion of the performances in New York City, Superintendent Joe Burns told the Herald after Tuesday’s meeting.
Studer is a 1997 graduate of the University of North Texas College of Music and has also taught in Lewisville ISD, Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD, Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, and Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD.
