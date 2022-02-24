At a public relations conference in Round Rock on Wednesday, the Copperas Cove ISD Communications Department captured more than 20 awards. The haul of hardware included 13 gold medals, nine silver medals, a Best of Show Award for the district’s inaugural Chocolate Fantasia event, and a Crystal Award Commendation for CCISD’s Blessings in a Backpack Program, the school district announced in a news release Thursday.
The Texas School Public Relations Association evaluated more than 1,400 works of school communications from written news releases to video stories to special events, the district said.
“Communication is key to all successful relationships including CCISD’s relationship with its stakeholders,” said Wendy Sledd, the district’s communications director. “For our district to win top honors in the state signaled to me that we are communicating well with our families and the community. Of course, there is always room for improvement, and I will always strive to do my best work.”
Since Sledd began at Copperas Cove ISD in 2014, the district has won a total of 96 public relations awards, the release read.
