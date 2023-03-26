CCISD Awards

Copperas Cove ISD Director of Communications Wendy Sledd captured 27 awards at the Texas School Public Relations Association Conference including four Best of Shows, a Crystal Award of Merit, and a Crystal Commendation Award.

 Courtesy Photo

In the same spirit of the world Olympic Games, school communicators across Texas competed for gold, silver, and bronze medals at the Texas School Public Relations Conference in Fort Worth earlier this month.

Nearly 1,700 works of school communications from written news releases to video stories to special events competed for not just the bronze, silver, and gold awards but also for the coveted Crystal Awards, which honor the very best work among school communicators across Texas.

