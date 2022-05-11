COPPERAS COVE — Teachers, librarians and registered nurses in the Copperas Cove Independent School District will soon be getting a rather large bump in pay.
The Coppers Cove ISD board of trustees on Tuesday night approved a pay raise for all teachers and employees. Instead of increasing all teacher pay by a percentage, Copperas Cove ISD drastically shifted its entire pay scale to the right.
With the pay increase that was unanimously approved, beginning in the 2022-2023 year, new teachers with no experience will make $53,000, an increase of $3,000 from the current rate.
Under the new pay scale, new hires that have six years of teaching experience will begin at $59,000. After that six-year mark, employees on the teacher pay scale will make $1,000 more for each year of experience they accumulate, meaning a 20-year teacher will earn $73,000 in Copperas Cove ISD.
All current teachers, librarians and registered nurses on the district’s payroll will automatically be bumped up to the new pay scale to accordingly match what new teachers will make. The pay increase will begin this summer. Each effective date will depend on the employee’s contracted start date for the 2022-2023 school year.
For comparison, the new pay scale is drastically higher than the current scale for the district. During this school year, teachers who had six years of experience would have made $51,800 and a teacher with 20 years of experience would have made $57,250.
Killeen ISD recently approved a pay increase as well, but unlike Copperas Cove, it approved the pay increase based on 8% across the board for teachers. What that means is after six years of experience, Copperas Cove’s pay rates begin to surpass those of Killeen.
One of the most glaring differences between the districts is at the 20-year mark. The same teacher with 20 years of experience that could make $73,000 in Copperas Cove’s new pay scale would make $64,160 in Killeen, and that is if the teacher has a bachelor’s degree. If the teacher has a master’s degree, he or she will make $65,335 in Killeen, and if he or she has a mater’s and a doctorate degree, he or she will make $67,090 in Killeen. So Copperas Cove’s pay for a teacher with 20 years of experience will surpass Killeen’s by between $5,910 and $8,840.
More experience
The ultimate goal with the drastic increase is to attract experienced teachers. Copperas Cove ISD Superintendent Joe Burns said after the meeting that research shows that the best teachers are ones that have nine to 11 years of experience.
“The sweet spot is really years seven to 12. That’s where really, really good teachers (are) because they’ve been teaching long enough to understand their craft, they’ve been teaching long enough to understand the profession and motivation and all the things that have happened with kids,” Burns said.
During the meeting, Burns explained to the board and those in attendance that 56% of the district’s teachers have between zero and five years of experience.
“That’s not a bad thing, but experience certainly helps because during the first five years, most teachers make a decision of whether to stay in that profession or leave the profession,” Burns told the board. “And 48% of the teachers across the state of Texas leave in their first three years.”
KISD has about 300 teacher vacancies out of more than 3,000 teacher positions, officials said.
As a retired teacher, Cove school board member John Gallen recognized the significance of the increase prior to voting for it.
“As a retired 20-year teacher, the discrepancy between when I retired and the first-year teachers coming on board at the time was not a very big differential,” he said. “So this is just an awesome plan.”
Shortages
Wendy Sledd, the district’s public information officer told the Herald that the district has a total of 14 teacher vacancies of the 702 positions allotted. She said Wednesday that most of the 14 vacancies are in hard-to-fill positions.
To combat this, Burns proposed additional annual stipend amounts in hopes it will entice teachers to fill them. The stipends approved by the board include:
- Secondary math: $10,000
- Secondary science: $7,500
- Bilingual: $7,500
- Special education: $5,000
- Foreign language: $3,000
Killeen ISD is short approximately 300 teachers, Superintendent John Craft reported at an earlier board meeting. Killeen school board members also approved stipends for some of their positions.
Board reaction
Besides Gallen, three of the other four board members at the meeting — Jeff Gorres, Karen Harrison and Joan Manning — commented on how excited they were about the raises.
Board members Mike Wilburn and Shameria Ann Davis were not present.
“I’d just like to add that this is the fruition of the dedicated effort for more than a year from this administration,” Gorres said. “It has to be noted that the research and effort of the administration to get after recruiting and retention is envious.”
Harrison said she wanted to make it clear the district values its teachers.
“Hopefully this shows everybody that we really do value you, you are important to us and more than that, you’re important to our school district,” she said.
Manning said she wondered if the aggressive pay increases are something the district can sustain.
“Dr. Burns kept telling me, ‘We can do it. We can do it,’” Manning said. “And I believe him.”
All other employees
All other support professional, clerical and auxiliary employees in the district will receive a 3% increase on the midpoint salary as determined by the Texas Association of School Boards. The midpoint salary is the middle of the minimum and maximum of the salary range.
For example, if an employee’s job title has a salary range of $50,000 to $70,000, the midpoint would be $60,000. A 3% pay raise from the $60,000 midpoint would result in a raise of $1,800.
The purpose behind basing it on the midpoint is so that every employee receives the same amount of a raise.
In addition to approving the raise, the new starting wage for auxiliary employees, such as maintenance workers, will be $11.15 per hour.
Superintendent raise?
Since Burns, as superintendent, is considered a professional employee, he is eligible to receive a raise. The decision ultimately would be up to the board of trustees, which gave him a 3% raise along with all other employees last June.
Burns, however, was very clear after the meeting on his stance on the prospect of receiving a raise.
“I have told the board that I would prefer not to have a pay raise,” Burns said after the meeting. “You know, I know what I’m making.”
Burns’ current salary is $188,840.
“This district — this community — has taken very good care of my family and I, and so we’re blessed to be here. We consider it an honor to serve,” Burns said. “I don’t do my work chasing a pay raise. I do my work to make sure we provide a great education to kids, so that’s where we’ll be.”
Finally, a governmental agency, CCISD got it right!
KISD and it's GREEDY leaders are you taking note?
I bet the voters are.
