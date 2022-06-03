Copperas Cove ISD is set to continue its summer camps for the third consecutive year and the number of camps continues to grow.
With more than 30 camps offered, students can learn through art, STEM, math, reading, archery, hiking, fishing, theater arts, video game design, fashion design, computer coding, first aid, crocheting, and a variety of athletic camps.
Camps run at different times throughout the summer, with the first ones beginning Monday.
CCISD Director of Extended Learning Lori Hensley oversees three different camps including fine arts, outdoor, and wellness camps.
“We are excited to provide students with opportunities to stay engaged and learning throughout the summer,” Hensley said. “We look forward to helping students develop passions, explore hobbies, and practice new talents.”
Lauren Hooten, CCISD’s coordinator of 504 and special programs, is directing the multi-sensory reading camp for children diagnosed with dyslexia.
“Multi-sensory instruction combines listening, speaking, reading, and a tactile or kinesthetic activity to enhance learning. Students will be working on phonics, phonemic awareness, reading and listening comprehension, accuracy and fluency, spelling, and handwriting, to name a few,” Hooten said. “Students will rotate between stations and work with different teachers on different skills daily, all while having loads of fun. Our goal for the camp is to keep students’ reading skills intact over the summer and giving them some tools to do that.”
CCISD’s incoming sixth through eighth grade students can learn the business of innovation, from prototype to product launch, through the summer STEM camps hosted by CCISD Digital Learning Coordinator Michael Hawkins and CCISD Director of Digital Learning and Innovation Holly Landez.
“Students get to experience hands-on activities while learning how to turn ideas into inventions through the STEM Invention Project,” Hawkins said. “From prototyping to launch, students will sharpen key skills in self-expression, team building, problem solving, and entrepreneurship.”
There are even camps including video game design where students can expand their STEM knowledge virtually from home.
“Students will work from home in an online platform to design their very own video game,” Landez said. “We are hopeful that students will have fun and discover new concepts to spark an interest to set them up for success in future STEM endeavors. Students that need devices for the virtual video game design camp may check one out from CCISD Technology Services.”
Several athletic camps are also available throughout the summer including softball, golf, strength and conditioning, football, track, and volleyball.
All academic camps are funded through ESSER, DoDEA, and Title 1 funds and both breakfast and lunch are provided through CCISD’s summer feeding program. Parents are responsible for transporting their students to campus. To sign up a student, visit the CCISD summer camp portal at http://ow.ly/SC4M50JmrNM.
The list of all available camps is:
Academic Camps
June 6-10: Art Camps for students of all grade levels, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
June 6-10 Book Club for students in 4-6 grades, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
June 6-10: Fashion Design Camp for students in 4-6 grades, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
June 6-10: Intro to Coding for students K-2 grades, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
June 6-10: Crocheting Camp for students 6-8 grades, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
June 6-10: Junior High Theater Camp for students 6-8 grades, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
June 6-10: Creative Writing/Reading Theater Camp for students in 3-5 grades,
8 a.m.-12 p.m.
June 6-17: Multisensory Reading Camp for students in 2-8 grades, 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
June 6-17: Math Camp for students in 1-8 grades, daily 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
June 6-17: STEM Camp for students 6-8 grades, daily 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
June 6-17: Resilience Camp for students PreK-12, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
June 6-17: Game Design Camp for students 6-8 grades, 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
June 6-17: Cybersecurity Camp for students in 9-12 grades, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
June 6-24: ESL Camp for students in K-1 grades, 7:30 a.m-3:30 p.m.
June 13-17: Wingspan Soar Job Exploration for students in junior high at 8 a.m.-11:30 a.m. and high school at 12:30 p.m.-4 p.m.
June 13-23: Math Coding Camp for students 2-5 grades, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
June 20-24: Fire Safety/Basic Aid Training for students K-2, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
June 20-24: Archery Camp for students in 4-8 grades, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
June 20-24: Fishing Camps for students in 3-8 grades, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
Various June dates: Hiking Camp for students in grades 2-5, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
July 11-28: Ranger Reading Camp, elementary students, 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
July 11-15: Elementary Theater Camp for students in 3-5 grades, 8 a.m.-noon
July 25: Texas Success Initiative (TSI) Boot Camp, 8 a.m-4 p.m.
Aug. 1-5: SAT Bootcamp, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Athletic Camps
June 6-13: Volleyball Camps for students in grades 1-9; times vary by age group
June 13-15: Junior Golf Camp for students in grades 2-9, 9 a.m.-10 a.m.
June 6-28: Strength and Conditioning Camp for students in grades 7-12, Monday-Thursday only, 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
June 13-15: Track & Field Camp for students 1-8 grades, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
July 11-13: Little Dawg Football Camp for students 2-6 grades, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
July 25-27: Softball Camp for students in 4-9 grades, 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.