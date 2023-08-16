The first day of school ended early for students at Crossroads High School, after Copperas Cove ISD officials said a gas leak occurred outside the school.
“Campus staff have evacuated the cafeteria and classrooms in two buildings on the southern part of the campus in order to keep students safe,” said Kurtis Quillin, the district’s director of communications.
Students at Crossroads and DAEP have been released for the day, and parents can pick their students up from the campus front office on Avenue E. Those who whose parents are not able to pick them up or who utilize CCISD transportation have been moved to a safe area to wait, the district said.
Crossroads High is at 306 E. Ave. E, which is near Copperas Cove police station.
As of the report from the district, no student or staff member had been injured for fallen ill.
“All gas to the campus has been shut off. The Copperas Cove Fire Department, Copperas Cove Police Department and Atmos Energy have responded,” Quillin said.
The line was repaired Wednesday afternoon and class will resume Thursday, Quillin said.
