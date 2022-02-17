Earl Parcell has been selected as Copperas Cove ISD’s new chief financial officer after an extensive search over the last five months.
Parcell advances from his position as the principal of Martin Walker Elementary and the CCISD Director of Instructional Technology to the CFO position. Parcell is a certified Texas School Business Official.
With more than 15 years of service to CCISD, Parcell says he is invested in the district.
“As the parent of a current student and of a recent graduate, I believe strongly in the district’s educational programs, services, and initiatives,” Parcell said. “The district has a phenomenal financial record and I look forward to the opportunity of serving the students and staff of CCISD as the CFO.”
The chief financial officer directs the finance office which implements the application of sound financial management practices and controls, including financial reporting and analysis, cash flow, debt management, budget adjustments, procurement requests, child nutrition, and financial management technology.
“Dr. Parcell has proven himself to be a transformational leader on the campus and in the Technology Department,” said Joe Burns, the district’s superintendent. “He is very familiar with the business process and budget management from both an end user and a budget manager perspective. During his tenure as director of technology, there have been significant improvements in access to and the quality of technology afforded to our students and staff all while containing costs and improving efficiency. Copperas Cove ISD is very fortunate to have Dr. Parcell assuming the role of CFO.”
Parcell has worked in CCISD since 2005 in a variety of positions including as the principal of Copperas Cove High School. He holds a superintendent certificate and completed his doctorate in educational leadership in 2017. Parcell’s Bachelor of Science degree is in mathematics. Parcell has participated on multiple leadership committees and has presented at various leadership events and workshops. He assumes his new role Monday.
