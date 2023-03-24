Damon Adams

Only about a month after it was announced that Rick Kirkpatrick, the former deputy superintendent of operations and support at Copperas Cove ISD, had taken the top spot at Florence ISD, the local school district has found his successor.

Copperas Cove ISD’s board of trustees Tuesday unanimously approved the district’s recommendation to hire Marble Falls High School principal Damon Adams to succeed Kirkpatrick.

