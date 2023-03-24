Only about a month after it was announced that Rick Kirkpatrick, the former deputy superintendent of operations and support at Copperas Cove ISD, had taken the top spot at Florence ISD, the local school district has found his successor.
Copperas Cove ISD’s board of trustees Tuesday unanimously approved the district’s recommendation to hire Marble Falls High School principal Damon Adams to succeed Kirkpatrick.
Adams has 19 years of educational experience and holds a superintendent certification, according to the district.
Adams and his family were present at Tuesday’s board meeting, with the new administrator sporting a gold tie.
“I’m super excited to come to this district to work with these amazing people,” Adams said Tuesday evening. “I’ve met many folks who have worked in Copperas Cove and everyone has great things to say. So I’m excited, and I can’t wait.”
Adams is scheduled to start in the district in June.
