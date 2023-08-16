The welcome-back festivities in Copperas Cove ISD varied as students returned to school for the 2023-2024 school year Wednesday.
At the Copperas Cove High School, things were rhythmic and loud, with athletes, cheerleaders and the band drum line greeting students who rode the bus.
“It’s really great for our athletes — we had every sport represented, band, cheer, dance, JROTC,” said Cari Lowery, the school’s athletic director. “So we are working on our athletes’ understanding about giving back and it’s not just about them; it’s about the more they give, the more they get back.”
Lowery said the athletes were more active in the festivities this year than last, since it was a new tradition a year ago.
High school principal Jimmy Shuck said he is excited for students to once more roam the halls.
“We’re very excited about starting off the school year, getting kids back and watching kids grow,” Shuck said. “This is my fifth year at the high school, and being able to see kids go from freshmen all the way to seniors, it is a very unique experience, so I’m super excited to have that and have kids come back.”
Copperas Cove High School enters the school year with a total enrollment of around 2,400 students, according to Shuck. Of that total, nearly 650 are freshmen.
Just a couple weeks ago, Shuck watched as a large bulk of the incoming students shook off nerves navigating the hallways prior to the beginning of the year.
Shuck said Wednesday that it is on track to be the largest freshman class in the district’s history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.