Several Copperas Cove residents will need to boil their water following two separate water main breaks Friday evening.
Crews with the city’s Water Department made repairs to the lines early Saturday morning, but the water loss necessitated a boil notice, city officials said in a news release Saturday.
Affected areas are:
- All of Belinda Circle
- All of Marilyn Drive
- The 900 Block of North 19th Street
- The 1100 – 1200 Blocks of Dryden Avenue
- The 600 Block of Morris Drive
- The 600 Block of Teinert Avenue
