An active sewage spill at a Copperas Cove mobile home park has led to the city issuing an emergency cease and desist order, city officials said Tuesday afternoon.
According to the city, an inspection Tuesday morning revealed the Cedar Grove Manufactured Home Community, 100 Cedar Grove Drive, was in violation of the Code Section 11-121 of the city’s stormwater management ordinance (illicit discharge).
“At the time of the inspection, it was noted that an active sewage spill was continuing to discharge into a nearby waterway that is part of the City’s MS4 system,” the city said in a news release.
Due to previous warnings and past assurances that necessary repairs would be completed, along with continued violation Tuesday, the city suspended potable water service to the park around noon Tuesday, the release said.
The city said the violation is classified as a Class C misdemeanor and it will fine the owners of the park up to $2,000 per day until the issue is fixed, according to the cease and desist order.
