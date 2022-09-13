Cedar Grove

The city ordered the potable water system shut off at the Cedar Grove Manufactured Home Community.

An active sewage spill at a Copperas Cove mobile home park has led to the city issuing an emergency cease and desist order, city officials said Tuesday afternoon.

According to the city, an inspection Tuesday morning revealed the Cedar Grove Manufactured Home Community, 100 Cedar Grove Drive, was in violation of the Code Section 11-121 of the city’s stormwater management ordinance (illicit discharge).

