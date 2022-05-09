COPPERAS COVE — More than a dozen excited youngsters gathered Saturday at the Copperas Cove Public Library to show off their science projects during the 1st annual Cen-Tex Homeschool Science Fair.
Stacy Marston, director of Cen-Tex Homeschool Event Planning, a new non-profit group comprised of homeschool moms, said she was excited about the turnout for the event she created as a way to give area homeschoolers another outlet for their studies, and a chance to show off their hard work.
“I just wanted to create some extra stuff for homeschool kids to do that they don’t get outside of (public) school,” Marston said. “I think it’s going great. I’m excited. There’s going to be more events to come in the future.”
One of the projects on display was “Save the Trees,” created by 11-year-old Cosima Bardowell, who is homeschooled along with her two brothers. She enjoys being taught at home, and said her project is something she has thought about for a while.
“I’ve always wanted to do something like this,” she said. “I just kind of thought about what we could do to save the trees. Trees are used to make paper, so I decided to do something on alternatives for making paper, like using cardboard, jeans, and rabbit poop.
“If we dial down the use of trees for making paper, then maybe people will stop cutting down the trees. If people stop cutting down the trees, it will also save animals that are in danger.”
Nearly four million children are reportedly homeschooled across the U.S. According to National Center for Education Statistics, 3.3% of K-12 kids are now taught at home.
