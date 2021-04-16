Copperas Cove residents wanting to participate in the National Day of Prayer can do so beginning at noon on May 6 at the Copperas Cove Public Library, 501 S. Main St.
As he has for the past several years, Copperas Cove resident Norm Mitchell is organizing the event.
National Day of Prayer started in 1952 under President Harry Truman. In 1988, President Ronald Reagan amended the law to recognize the day on the first Thursday of May.
Every president since Truman has recognized the day.
“Look around and listen to the latest news. It’s no longer just a matter for people in some far-off place, but right here in our front yard,” Mitchell said about the significance of the event. “It is us who are called to share Jesus, not just in foreign mission fields, but right here in Central Texas.”
The theme for this year’s meeting is from 2 Corinthians 3:17, which states: “Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.”
