Members of the Bible Way Missionary Baptist Church congregation sing and and lift their hands in worship as the choir sings during the 18th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration in Copperas Cove on Monday, Jan. 18, 2016.

 Eric J. Shelton | Herald

The MLK Jr. Commemorative Celebration service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Bible Way Missionary Baptist Church, 2306 S. Farm-to-Market 116, in Copperas Cove.

