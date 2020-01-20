The MLK Jr. Commemorative Celebration service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Bible Way Missionary Baptist Church, 2306 S. Farm-to-Market 116, in Copperas Cove.
Copperas Cove MLK event to begin at 2 p.m. Monday
Staff Report 9
