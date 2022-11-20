COPPERAS COVE — Gina Baza grew up in a large family that worked in the restaurant business, so the Thanksgiving holidays were a busy time and always filled with plenty of homemade food.
“We had the usual turkey and fixings, and with us being a Mexican family, we would have, like, tacos, carnitas, menudo, posole (light chicken or pork stew with hominy),” she said. “Those things always had to be there, too.”
Baza is originally from San Antonio and grew up with four brothers and a sister. She came to Copperas Cove six months ago from Austin to “make a fresh start.” The mother of seven children ranging in age from 10 to 22 says she grew up working alongside other family members in a Mexican restaurant, and still works in the food industry, along with doing side jobs like cleaning houses to help make ends meet.
“I think I was 12, 13 … being a waitress, cooking, and just helping,” she said. “That’s where I learned the cooking skills I have today.
“My dad was chef at a restaurant his brother owned down near Pflugerville that’s been there since 1990. It is called El Rincon and has the best Tex-Mex and homemade flour tortillas. My dad died two months ago, so now my uncle runs it.”
She considers both Thanksgiving and Christmas as equal favorites, Baza says, because both holidays mean lots of cooking. Not that she needs an excuse to be in the kitchen.
“I love to cook, and when the holidays come around, that means you can go all out. My passion is cooking and making people happy.
“This year, we’re gonna do the ham and turkey … we’ll make some tamales, and I’m going to do the posole. We’re going to have so much. I have a foster dad and he wants barbecue, so it’s going to be a mixture of everything.”
Along with good food, the holidays for Baza also means family. When she was in Austin last year, she was with friends but was not able to spend the time with her loved ones.
This year will be different.
“My favorite holiday memories from childhood, I would say, are just being around family, especially my brothers,” she said. “When we were kids, we had a lot of family over.
“We’re going to have Thanksgiving here at home. My kids will be coming over; my ex-husband will be here. He and I have a very good relationship. He’s a part of us; he helps out a lot.We’ll sit around in the backyard and talk and just enjoy being together. This is going to be my first year here, so it’s going to be different. We’re going to try to make it very memorable. Make it special for the kids. They’re getting up there, but they’re still my babies. Like I said, I love to cook, so I’m really looking forward to it.
“I’d like to give a shout-out to my ex-husband, Adrian Diaz. He just got a medical report that was not good, so that’s one reason it’s so important that we make this year special. We want him to feel like he’s being appreciated, you know? He helps out a lot, even though he’s sick. He’s a good father to his kids, and we believe in miracles.
“I also would like to say how much I appreciate Penny and Derek, a.k.a. Mom and Dad, who have been helping me with my fresh start here in Copperas Cove.”
