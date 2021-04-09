Copperas Cove classes, students and parents can submit nominations for their “hero” teachers for a chance to win him/her a free season pass to Cinergy, a $200 Target gift card and up to 30 $5 game cards and movie passes to give to their students.
The contest is looking to celebrate educators in Copperas Cove, Midland, Odessa, Amarillo, Granbury, Marble Falls and Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Submissions are made with a 60- to 90-second video “highlighting their teacher’s superpower,” a release from the company said.
For full rules on how to submit the video, go to www.cinergy.com/heroes.
There are two categories for submission — elementary and middle/high school.
Video submissions will be accepted through April 30, at which point Cinergy will select three finalists from each market and each category.
Members of the public will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite finalist during Teacher Appreciation Week — May 3-7.
The winner will be announced May 10.
