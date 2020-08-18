Cinergy Cinemas and Entertainment in Copperas Cove will re-open its doors Thursday after being closed to the public since July 4, according to a news release.
“We opened the location back up on May 9 but closed this location because we weren’t seeing attendance like we wanted,” said Traci Hoey, vice president of marketing for Cinergy. “Also Hollywood was not releasing any new movies so we decided to close our doors. We were open after July 4 for only private events but we weren’t getting much business from that either. Now we are going to open back up Thursday and will follow all CDC guidelines.”
Opening weekend movies will include “Unhinged” and the “Tax Collector” followed by “New Mutants” on Aug. 28 and “Tenet” on Sep. 3, Hoey said,
“We will re-open with a limited menu,” Hoey said. “We also will have a new full service bar and will have our axe throwing lanes available as well.”
On Friday, Cinemark at Market Heights in Harker Heights and Regal Killeen will re-open their doors after almost five months of being closed down due to coronavirus.
For more information on visit the Cingery Cinema website.
