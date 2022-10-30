The City of Copperas Cove and Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful congratulate the winners of the 2022 Halloween House Decorating Contest.
In the People’s Choice category, the winner was the O’Brien family at 1425 Lubbock Dr. In the most Boo-tiful category, first place went to the Moore family at 1905 Jesse Dr.; second place, The Cavazos and Mead families at 616 S. First St. and third place, the Walker family at 1422 Janet Lane.
