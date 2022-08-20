COPPERAS COVE — Dozens of people walked out of Walmart in Copperas Cove on Saturday handing over bags of personal hygiene items or making a cash donation. Volunteers with Operation Stand Down Central Texas received the donations that will be turned into hygiene kits and distributed to homeless veterans.

Joann Courtland, director of Operation Stand Down Central Texas, said the organization was looking for donations of things such as oral hygiene products, facial tissues, shoes, undergarments and socks.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.