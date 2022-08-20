COPPERAS COVE — Dozens of people walked out of Walmart in Copperas Cove on Saturday handing over bags of personal hygiene items or making a cash donation. Volunteers with Operation Stand Down Central Texas received the donations that will be turned into hygiene kits and distributed to homeless veterans.
Joann Courtland, director of Operation Stand Down Central Texas, said the organization was looking for donations of things such as oral hygiene products, facial tissues, shoes, undergarments and socks.
“We have backpacks filled with about 30 or so different items,” Courtland said. “Everything you kind of see on the table plus some ... so we put together the hygiene kits. It’s got a towel, a washcloth, a water bottle and all the personal items inside of it.”
Many of the hygiene kits will be handed out at the ninth annual Fall Stand Down and City of Killeen Community Triage in October. The event is scheduled to be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive.
Though Operation Stand Down’s main missions is to support homeless veterans, for the stand down, it partners with the Central Texas Homeless Coalition to provide support for all homeless individuals.
Along with the hygiene kits being given out, the event will also provide a hot meal, haircut, medical screenings, new clothing and shoes as well as other resources.
Patrick Downing, the volunteer coordinator for the organization, said the fall stand down will typically draw the interest of a few dozen volunteers.
The retired infantryman said he has been volunteering with the organization since he heard about it while studying at Texas A&M University-Central Texas.
He said he volunteers with the organization for two reasons.
“I look at myself as I feel it makes me feel better — that I’m able to do something with my time that benefits other people,” Downing said. “So yeah, it benefits other people, but it also makes me feel good about myself.”
Operation Stand Down Central Texas is located at 201 Carpenter St. in Copperas Cove and is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.
