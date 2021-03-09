COPPERAS COVE — City officials and volunteers gathered Tuesday to celebrate completion of the $149,897 shade canopy project that installed weather protective coverings at five different locations, including the small and large playgrounds at Copperas Cove City Park.
City Manager Ryan Haverlah and City Council Member Fred Chavez joined Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Stoddard and members of the city’s Quality of Life Advisory Board to unveil the new coverings, designed to provide protection from the elements year-round.
Board member Susan Dick said she is excited about completion of the long-awaited project paid for with funds from the city’s capital improvements budget.
“It’s amazing,” Dick said. “We are finally getting somewhere. I’m glad Jeff is on board now.”
When told about Dick’s remarks, Stoddard said, “Well, I appreciate that. I can’t thank the Quality of Life (Advisory) Board enough. They have great ideas (and) they’ve been awesome to work with. We’re talking about different projects we can do in the park, move them forward, and take them to council. It’s been a really good process so far.”
Along with the playgrounds at City Park, canopies were also installed by The Playground Shade and Surfacing Depot of Keller at High Chaparral Park, South Park, and the driving range at Hills of Cove golf course.
