Families and friends of Ronnie Viss gather for a ceremony to dedicate a tree planted in his memory Friday. The tree was dedicated on Texas Arbor Day, a day that signifies the best day to plant a tree in Texas.
Joann Courtland, left, director of Operation Stand Down Central Texas, and Guy Viss, right, father of former funeral director Ronnie Viss, cut the ribbon around a tree planted in Ronnie's memory Friday.
A group of family and friends of Ronnie Viss stand in front of the tree planted in his honor on the property of Operation Stand Down Central Texas in Copperas Cove.
Thaddeus Imerman | Herald
COPPERAS COVE — The sting of a loss can linger and it did so Friday morning in Copperas Cove. Nearly six months after the sudden loss of Ronnie Viss, a former funeral director and beloved member of the community, family and friends honored his memory in a joint Texas Arbor Day ceremony.
Copperas Cove City Councilwoman Joann Courtland and Copperas Cove ISD Superintendent Joe Burns both displayed visible and audible emotions as they gave remarks.
“It was our decision,” said Courtland, who is also director of Operation Stand Down Central Texas. “We knew that Ronnie was a great supporter of ours ... So, when he passed, I talked to the Exchange Club board and said we would like to plant a tree out on our property in memory of Ronnie.”
The Monterrey oak — or Mexican white oak — was planted at the property of Operation Stand Down Central Texas on Carpenter Street on Oct. 24, Courtland explained.
It was officially dedicated Friday by members of Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful, Operation Stand Down Central Texas, the Morning Exchange Club of Copperas Cove and city officials during Texas Arbor Day — recognized as the first Friday of November.
After remarks by others and a proclamation from Mayor Dan Yancey, Courtland cut the ribbon around the tree with Ronnie’s father, Guy. The two also unveiled a headstone signifying the tree was planted in his memory.
Viss owned Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove and was an active member of the Morning Exchange Club. He died May 7, 2022, in a boat-loading accident at Temple Lake Park.
Killeen also planned an Arbor Day event Friday, but canceled it due to weather concerns.
