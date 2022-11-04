COPPERAS COVE — The sting of a loss can linger and it did so Friday morning in Copperas Cove. Nearly six months after the sudden loss of Ronnie Viss, a former funeral director and beloved member of the community, family and friends honored his memory in a joint Texas Arbor Day ceremony.

Copperas Cove City Councilwoman Joann Courtland and Copperas Cove ISD Superintendent Joe Burns both displayed visible and audible emotions as they gave remarks.

Arbor Day 3.JPG

Joann Courtland, left, director of Operation Stand Down Central Texas, and Guy Viss, right, father of former funeral director Ronnie Viss, cut the ribbon around a tree planted in Ronnie's memory Friday.

