The Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful committee is partnering with JustServe — a volunteer organizing group — and Copperas Cove Fire Department for a 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance event.
The KCCB is calling on all community groups, families and individuals to join them at Cove’s South Park to help with the foliage fire management, trimming and trash clean up event from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.
