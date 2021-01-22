The City of Copperas Cove and Parks and Recreation Department is inviting the public to attend a Fishing in the Park event from 9 to 11 a.m. on Feb. 13. The annual event will be held at the City Park Pond, located at 1206 W. Avenue B.
This is a free community event for all ages. Participants should bring their own fishing gear. Bait will be provided, however, participants may bring their own as they wish, according to a news release from the city. All Texas Parks and Wildlife regulations will apply during this event, to include participants 18 years of age and older having a fishing license and a five-trout limit per person.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, all attendees will be required to recognize and follow social distancing and mask requirements as per Gov. Abbott’s issued Executive Orders, according to the release.
For further information or questions please contact parks and recreation at 254-542-2719.
