The Copperas Cove Police Department is attempting to locate 16-year-old Knaliyah Harrison, who was reported as a runaway, according to a social media post made Wednesday on the department’s Facebook page.
Harrison is an African American female with black hair and gray eyes. She is around 5’7” and weighs around 120 lbs.
