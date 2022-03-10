A detective with the Copperas Cove Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance for information about a man suspected of theft at the Copperas Cove Walmart on Feb. 9.
Cove police on Wednesday shared photos on its Facebook page of the man holding shopping bags as he appeared to be coming out of the store.
Anyone with information about the suspect should contact Detective Sheldon at 254-547-8222, extension 6892. Anonymous tips can also be given to Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111. Crime Stoppers could pay a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or prosecution.
