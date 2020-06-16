Copperas Cove police are investigating a “shooting incident” from Monday evening, city spokesman Kevin Keller said in a news release.
Keller said the incident took place in the 400 block of North Seventh Street around 7:05 p.m. Monday.
“This was an isolated incident which is currently being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Division,” the release said.
Anyone with information should call Copperas Cove Police Department at 254-547-8222 or the Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111.
Capt. Jeremy Alber of the police department said police will release more information this morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.