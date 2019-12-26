The Copperas Cove Police Department surprised one Copperas Cove resident on Christmas Eve with a gift he was looking for.

Ray is a Copperas Cove resident who met Officer Orr and Officer Nunez with the police department while the officers were conducting a foot patrol, according to the police department’s Facebook page. Ray told the officers he wanted a grill so he could grill for neighbors, their children and his family.

