The Copperas Cove Police Department announced a contest for residents to decorate their doors at home to support local health care workers.
The “Healthcare Heroes Door Decorating Contest” is a way for families to come together on a project while at home practicing social distancing and also showing appreciation for those on the front lines fighting the coronavirus, according to a news release from the police department.
“Families are encouraged to be resourceful in using materials around the home and not go to stores to get what is needed,” the news release said.
Door decorating must be completed from May 2 to May 10 and judging will be done on May 11 with the winner announced on May 13 on the department’s social media, according to the release.
No registration is required, residents only need to email their name, address and phone number to Lt. Kevin Miller at kmiller@copperascovetx.gov or Sgt. Krystal Baker at
kbaker@copperascovetx.gov to let them know that they are participating.
Any questions regarding the contest should be directed to Miller at kmiller@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-8222 ext. 6956.
