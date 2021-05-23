COPPERAS COVE — Police were at the scene of an officer-involved shooting Sunday afternoon, after getting multiple calls from residents about shots fired.
The incident happened around 12:43 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Robertson Avenue. According to a press release from the Copperas Cove Police Department, officers found that an off-duty Copperas Cove police officer was involved in a shooting.
A female driver at the scene sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds and was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, according to the release. The officer was not injured and no further information was released Sunday.
The shooting is being investigated by the Texas Rangers.
