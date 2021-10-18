Copperas Cove police are searching for a suspect wanted in a hit-and-run collision Saturday that sent one driver to the hospital.
One of the drivers reportedly fled the scene after the collision occurred and another driver was transported by helicopter to an area hospital, Copperas Cove police said in a news release Monday afternoon.
“At approximately 9:13 p.m. on October 16, 2021, the Copperas Cove Police Department responded to the intersection of S. FM 116 and US Highway 190 regarding a traffic collision, involving a Honda CRV and a Ford Econoline van,” police said Monday.
According to an initial investigation, police said the Econoline van was traveling south and the Honda CRV was traveling north when the vehicles collided in the intersection as the driver of the Econoline van failed to yield the right of way, and turned into the intersection striking the Honda CRV.
The operator of the Econoline van fled the scene and has yet to be identified, according to police.
“During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the operator of the van was not authorized by the owner to drive the vehicle,” police said.
The Copperas Cove Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident, police said.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Copperas Cove Police Department at 254-547-8222 Ext. 6894, or Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111. Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000.00 in cash for clues if your information leads to an arrest and prosecution. No one will ever ask your name. Any information you may have on this case or about the offender(s) is very important. Call Crime Stoppers at (254) 547-1111 or submit a tip on-line at www.tipsubmit.com.
