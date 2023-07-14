Those interested in running for city council in Copperas Cove or other cities that hold their municipal elections in November can begin filing for a place on the ballot next week.
Filing for the Nov. 7 municipal elections begins July 22 and runs through Aug. 21.
On the ballot for the city of Copperas Cove is Place 6 and Place 7.
Incumbents Vonya Hart and Jack Smith are wrapping up their first terms and are eligible to seek reelection if they so choose.
Anyone wanting to file can do so in person in the city secretary’s office at the Copperas Cove City Hall, 914 S. Main St., Suite D, in Copperas Cove.
Applications can also be mailed to Copperas Cove City Hall; Attn: Lisa Wilson, City Secretary; 914 S. Main St., Suite D; Copperas Cove, TX, 76522.
Candidate packets are available to view or print on the city’s website or available to pick up in the city secretary’s office.
Applications will not be accepted until July 22.
Other cities/entities that hold elections in November and will also have the July 22 to Aug. 21 filing period are:
- Copperas Cove ISD Board of Trustees
- City of Nolanville
- City of Gatesville
- Gatesville ISD Board of Trustees
