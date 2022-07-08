COPPERAS COVE — Nearly 100 Copperas Cove employees could see an increase in pay as early as August if approved by the city council later this month.
Just a month after proposing to the city council the city’s first balanced budget in over a decade, City Manager Ryan Haverlah is now proposing an unbalanced one.
The reason: the proposed pay increase for critical public works and community service positions — primarily park and cemetery maintenance. If approved, the change would increase the city’s operating expenditures by approximately $193,000 for the remainder of this fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30, and $942,000 for next fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1.
Should the increase be approved — July 26 at the earliest — the city could modify the wages for the more than 110 positions as early as Aug. 1.
Haverlah reminded the council members at a meeting Thursday that he has had this discussion with them several times as the city continually lags farther behind other cities, and struggles to remain competitive, in wages for the specific positions.
The proposed changes call for a wage increase of $1.75 per hour up to $3.50 per hour, depending on the position. It also comes with an increase in the Commercial Driver’s License incentive from $50 per month to $100 per month for the CDL-certified positions.
“The range of those increases was based on evaluation of what other communities are paying,” Haverlah said, adding that the pay for those positions is volatile. “Just this morning, I heard of another regional city that is changing their pay rates for a second time this year for those positions.”
Is it enough to recruit and retain employees for the positions? Haverlah admitted the raises are not “wholly sufficient,” but prior to the meeting, he heard from an employee who would benefit from the raise.
“What I will say is — as one of our team members just told me earlier — is it’s a step in the right direction,” Haverlah said.
The proposed pay increase, Haverlah said, are about as high as he is comfortable going at this moment in time.
Responding to Councilman Shawn Alzona’s question if the city could do more, Haverlah said: “I have to balance a recommendation to compensate our team members based on the market with our financial resources ... So, can we do more? I would say yes. But long-term financially, I don’t think it’s responsible at this point.”
Copperas Cove has faced an uphill climb the past decade in regards to its budget, slowly chipping away at substantial operating deficits each year.
Haverlah’s proposal comes with the support of Mayor Dan Yancey and Councilman Fred Chavez, both of whom praised the city manager’s efforts to raise the city’s wages.
“Our citizens expect a certain level of service, and it’s our responsibility to be able to provide those services in a fair manner — competitively,” Yancey said. “I always hate it when you get somebody trained and you get them working and doing good work and then they get poached to go to work somewhere else.”
Chavez echoed Yancey’s sentiments.
“We just have to look next door to some of the challenges that our sister city, Killeen, has faced to realize that this is one of those things that we could end up having severely degraded operations and our ability to meet the requirements that our city and our citizens expect,” he said.
Critical public works positions in Copperas Cove include light equipment operators, heavy equipment operators, wastewater operators and sewer collection workers.
Haverlah stressed the need for the wage increases when, after speaking with Public Works Director Scott Osburn, he learned that the department has 105 authorized positions, and of those, there are 25 vacancies.
“So that means 25% of the workforce in Public Works is vacant, which means the existing team members that we have in those departments are doing all of that work — as much as possible — in those critical departments, especially in wastewater and sewer and water distribution.”
During the discussion, Councilwoman Vonya Hart expressed her appreciation for the work the current employees do around the city.
“I have toured, but I have no idea of what that (work) may look like on an everyday basis,” she said. “And for you guys to be able just to kick that off and do that, it’s just amazing.”
Hart’s gesture earned approval and gratitude from the nearly half a dozen public works employees present to hear the discussion, with one doffing his cap to her.
A public hearing for the budget amendments will be held during the July 19 and July 26 meetings.
