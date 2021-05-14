COPPERAS COVE — The rides — and the rabbits — are back at Copperas Cove City Park.
The 41st annual Rabbit Fest began with Appreciation Night at City Park on Thursday, and the event filled with music, carnival rides, food and more is continuing through Sunday.
Ross Oliver, Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce president, and Bradi Diaz, Copperas Cove mayor, commenced the event by welcoming visitors and thanking sponsors.
“I want to welcome you to the 41st Rabbit Fest,” Oliver said. “And a special thank you because last year we didn’t get to have it, so this year has double meaning so, this is the 40th and the 41st.”
Last year’s Rabbit Fest was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I want to welcome you to the Rabbit Fest opening ceremony; we are so happy you are here; we are so happy to have Rabbit Fest this year with this beautiful weather, and we appreciate you being here this evening,” Diaz said.
At least 70 vendors were offering a wide variety of foods like turkey legs and funnel cakes, non-alcoholic and alcoholic drinks, carnival rides, and games and activities like pony rides, shooting games, and the Duck Pond game.
Copperas Cove High School student and member of the varsity cheer team Nadia Cisneros was at the opening of the Rabbit Fest. This year marked her third time coming to the event, and she was happy that this year’s Rabbit Fest was not canceled.
“My favorite thing is riding all of the rides,” Cisneros said. “I like the swings; the swings are probably the best.”
The festival will continue through Sunday, and admission is $5 per vehicle and $30 per wristband for unlimited rides at the carnival. Saturday’s highlighted events include a parade at 10 a.m., live entertainment by Texas singer/songwriter Curtis Grimes at 8 p.m., and a firework display at 9 p.m. Sunday’s events include a 1 p.m. bunny hop, 2 p.m. pet parade, and a 3 p.m. rabbit relay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.